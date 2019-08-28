A new automatic gate recently installed at the Jefferson County Road and Bridge Department shop will save Jefferson County departments significantly on gas prices.
The gate, officially completed in mid-August, will allow for county employees in the road and bridge department, sheriff’s office and other departments to access fuel at a discounted, wholesale price, head of county road and bridge Dave Walrath said.
“You’re probably looking at maybe 50 cents a gallon less, wholesale versus retail,” Walrath said. “So it really does have the potential to save the county a lot of money between the sheriff’s department and road and bridge. Both departments use a lot of fuel.”
Walrath said the county started buying fuel wholesale in December of 2018, but not everyone could get to the fuel all the time. Walrath said with the new gate, county employees who use the fuel can access it after hours and on holidays by using a pin number, putting an access card near a sensor or using a garage door style opener. He said an exit loop will also be installed soon so once inside, a driver can drive over the exit loop to have the gate automatically open for 20 seconds.
In other business, Jefferson County has also traded away a truck-mounted DuraPatcher with Murtaugh Highway District in exchange for receiving a trailer-mounted DuraPatcher and $15,000, Walrath said. He said Murtaugh Highway District needed a truck-mounted DuraPatcher more since the district has few employees. The trailer-mounted equipment and the $15,000 would go toward the purchase of a new truck-mounted DuraPatcher for Jefferson County, Walrath said.
Additionally, he said the county will also soon have a new dump truck, which is currently being built to county specifications. The truck will replace an older dump truck, which Walrath said will now be used at County Line Landfill after being sold to the county solid waste department.