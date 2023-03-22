Jefferson County Road and Bridge is prioritizing filling the potholes created this winter, according to Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell at a County Commissioner’s Board meeting on March 13.

The discussion regarding pot holes initiated as County Commissioner Scott Hancock mentioned this year had produced some “really bad” holes already, and that more would be coming.


