Jefferson County Road and Bridge is prioritizing filling the potholes created this winter, according to Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell at a County Commissioner’s Board meeting on March 13.
The discussion regarding pot holes initiated as County Commissioner Scott Hancock mentioned this year had produced some “really bad” holes already, and that more would be coming.
While Road and Bridge employees have been working toward filling the potholes, certain conditions need to be met before they can really focus on filling most of the holes.
“It’s not that we’ve been ignoring the pot holes,” Cromwell said at the meeting, “but the ambient temperature needs to be at least 35 degrees for it to really take hold; 40 degrees is even better.”
Waiting for warmer weather, Cromwell explained, allows for the filling material to stay in the holes instead of popping out.
However, for the oil Jefferson County typically uses, weather above 50 and 60 degrees is ideal for patching the pot holes. He stated once they obtain oil they can start work, regardless.
“Your people are going to be very busy, just patching those,” Hancock stated. “Maybe, right now, what they can do is just fill them with gravel. It’s better than a complete drop off.”
According to Cromwell, Road and Bridge has bulk asphalt patch as well as bags of asphalt patch, which he said would help his priority of filling those pot holes in the coming weeks as temperatures rise.
“If anyone believes there’s a pot hole we are not aware of, or a pot hole that is really bad, let us know,” Cromwell said.
At the same Commissioner’s meeting, Cromwell stated he and his crews are preparing for possible flooding as the large quantities of snow out by the Roberts area begins to melt.
“We’re working with the Sheriff’s Office to patrol the area and if we start seeing water really move across the roads out there, we have supplies and equipment stationed in Roberts we can deploy fast. Get roads shut off and keep people safe on the roads,” he said.
He also mentioned he has worked closely with Rebecca Squires, Emergency Management Coordinator, who has prepared an action plan for possible flooding.
“I think we’re getting as prepared as we can be,” he said.
While Jefferson County cannot supply sandbags to residents outside of an active emergency, Cromwell believes the county can still open their County Line Construction and Demolition pit for the public to fill their own sandbags.
“If they can acquire the sandbags, we can help them get them filled,” Cromwell said. “And once we get some snow melted at the Roberts shop, we might be able to haul some to there and have a fill location there, too.”
According to Cromwell, he believes sandbags, which can be used to divert the flow of water in emergency flooding situations, can be purchased at CAL Ranch Stores, Home Depot and the Army Surplus Store, however he believes these may be in short supply.
Hancock mentioned Cassia County has already experienced flooding this year, as well as Bingham County, both of which were already filling sandbags, possibly contributing to the short supply.
“We’re in for maybe a very bad flooding spring,” Hancock said.
Currently the Public Works Department is working to help the county residents protect their property this spring, Cromwell said.
