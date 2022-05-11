Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the Professional Services Agreement with Harper Leavitt Engineering for the Transportation Plan Update during their meeting on April 25.
Dave Walrath, Public Works Director, presented the agreement to the commissioners stating that it had been revised several times in the last eight weeks. Walrath stated the county terms and conditions are geared more toward vendors than consultants. County Commissioner Scott Hancock and Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor worked together to ensure the verbiage for the agreement was agreeable for both the county and HLE.
“The transportation plan we have was developed in 2007,” Walrath said, stating also that the plan was overdue for an updated.
According to Walrath, transportation plans are necessary for the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) to determine the amount of funding they can provide to an entity. A more updated plan gives the county more points, resulting in more funds.
Walrath stated transportation plans allow for a county to plan ahead of the growth they anticipate and allows them to see where roads may need improvements, what the traffic forecast will be in the future, which locations are more prone to accidents and where it may be beneficial to install traffic signals, round-a-bouts and stop signs.
According to Professional Service Agreement signed on April 25, HLE will perform the traffic counts and put together the transportation plan document to forward on to LHTAC. The work they will preform includes referencing the old transportation plan and determining where it missed the mark, Walrath stated. They will determine the areas where the county sees the most growth, and where they expect growth to focus in the next ten years. They will also determine the areas of highest traffic and what the deficiencies are in those areas and how they can improve both safety and mobility.
Safety and mobility are, according to Walrath, the two aspects in the biggest conflict with one another.
“The more we make a stretch of road safe, the less mobile we make it,” Walrath said. “Mobility is important. No one likes driving to Salt Lake at 50 miles an hour.”
Walrath also stated that LHTAC provided funding to Jefferson County Road and Bridge just this year, which will allow for the county to finally update the transportation Plan. He stated that LHTAC provided the county with approximately $30,000.
This funding, however, will not cover the entire expense to HLE for performing the work on the transportation plan. The way things are, right now, Walrath stated, it will likely be more. The remaining amount will be paid to HLE using the county’s Road and Bridge budget.