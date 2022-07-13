The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners met with Mike Carter from Road and Bridge on July 5 to discuss the Road and Bridge section of Jefferson County’s Capital Improvement Plan.
The last Capital Improvement Plan for the county was developed in 2009, which makes it overdue for an update according to Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires.
“In the development of the 2009 plan, each of the entities eligible for impact fees developed what their future project(s) would be,” said Squires at the meeting.
According to Idaho Code 67-8203, a Capital Improvements Plan is a document which is adopted by a municipal power that lists the improvements or projects that entity can use development impact fees to fund.
In Jefferson County, entities such as the Sheriff’s Office, Road and Bridge, Parks and Recreation, Central Fire District and Roberts Fire District have projects in the plan which can be funded, at least partially, by impact fees the county has collected from new developments.
In an effort to update the plan, Carter worked with the Commissioners during their July 5 meeting to identify which projects in the Road and Bridge portion of the plan are completed, still necessary, or no longer valid projects as well the addition of any new projects which need to be performed.
In the 2009 plan, Road and Bridge developed a list of 20 improvement projects in the county and two facilities and equipment projects. According to Squires, the plan study shows how much each project item would cost, as well as what percent of the item is needed due to the county’s growth. That percentage determines the amount of impact fee funds the county can use for those projects.
In total, the cost of all of these items, according to the plan, was approximately $41.5 million. The total amount of Impact Fee money allotted to these projects was just over $7.5 million.
According to the commissioners, there were several projects listed in the plan which had not been completed, and a few others which are no longer needed.
Among the projects the commissioners and Carter chose to omit from the updated plan were a County Volume and Accident Monitoring Program, a concept study for the South Rigby Interchange, and the widening of State Hwy 48 to three lines from the Yellowstone Highway to 4200 East.
Widening State Hwy 48, according to County Commissioner Hancock is now a state project, not the county’s.
“You might as well pull it out,” he said, also stating it will likely not happen. “In all the meetings we’ve had... they [the state] don’t see it as a priority.”
The plan contained several intersection upgrades which are still needed or currently in progress, such as the intersection upgrade on 3600 East and 500 North, and the intersection upgrade on 4200 East and 100 North.
According to Hancock, the county is already participating in discussions regarding the shop facility expansion, as well as the new equipment to maintain current levels of service.
Completed projects include Mile grid intersection street signs and advance warning signs, which were estimated at $700 and $800 respectively for 130 units each. In total, this project was estimated to cost $195,000. Carter informed that this project was completed, while flashing sign postings on County Line Road were to be paid for by a Local Highway Technical Assistance (LHTAC) grant.
New projects Carter mentioned include installing two sets of traffic signals on the intersection of 4000 E and Hwy 48 as well as on 4100 E and Hwy 48. Hancock stated those are two traffic signals he will continue to remind the State about.
Carter also discussed improvements to County Line Road, including the addition of a traffic circle on 3800 and County Line and the Yellowstone Highway. Another improvement Hancock mentioned had been previously discussed with former Road and Bridge Director Dave Walrath was the possibility of re-routing 3800 to go around The Loft and let out farther way from the interchange.
The speed limit coming up on the interchange on County Line has also been lowered to 35, according to Carter, however, the speed limit posting is often run-down and not visible. In order to remedy this, the commissioners discussed the possibility of slowing the speed limit more gradually.
The last improvement discussed was roadway improvements on Rigby Lake Drive. This project, according to Hancock, may have to wait depending on the outcome of a current annexation application to the city of Rigby. In the future, the road may share jurisdiction between the county and the city, splitting at 460 North.
The next step in updating the Capital Improvement Plan, according to Squires, is to determine a dollar amount for each of the projects which remain and have been added to the list.