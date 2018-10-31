The Jefferson County Road and Bridge Department’s road work season is coming to a close as winter approaches.
Department Administrator Dave Walrath informed the other county department heads Oct. 22 that they are currently repairing soft spots on 500 N. and 4400 E.
Because the department is a little more than half-staffed due to harvest and hunting, Walrath said there are only four trucks working on the soft spots on 500 N. When hunting season is over the department will have its complete crew back.
He reported that there are also crew members grating on the west side of the county. After work concludes on 500 N. and 4400 E. they will move to the Annex building if the site has been completely prepped (see Annex story on page ) to begin paving or laying gravel.
Afterwards the crews will begin winding down and preparing for winter.
“By then (Nov. 13 or 14) we will probably be winding down as far as work,” Walrath said. “Other than hauling gravel, getting plows ready and getting our salt and cinders set up.”
In other discussion, Walrath said they had a design review on the Annis Highway project Oct. 18 with project consultant Civil Science.
“Last time we had a meeting with them they had an estimate that was about $800,000 over the programmed amount,” he said.
During the review, Civil Science found a couple areas where there could be cost savings of around $200,000, but still $600,000 over.
“I was able to find some places in their estimate to cut almost $500,000,” he said. “We’re down to about $100,000 over.”
The Annis Highway Project is scheduled to begin in 2020.