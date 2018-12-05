Jefferson County Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath presented the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners with his fiscal year 2018 road and street financial report Nov. 26 and informed them of his plans for 2019.
Walrath said submitting the report is required by state law to receive funds for its Highway Distribution account. The report shows what the department spent on maintaining and improving the county’s infrastructure for the 2018 fiscal year.
Of the $3.67 million, $940,676 was used to rebuild, realign or overlay county roads, $35,840 for bridges, culverts or storm drains, $62,197 for railroad crossings and $138,251 was used for signs.
$407,851 was used for routine maintenance such as chipping and seal coating, $265,378 for patching, $89,021 for winter maintenance, $143,619 for grating, $51,523 for bridges, $303,293 for purchasing equipment, $27,170 for equipment leases, $296,894 for equipment maintenance and $441,472 for salaries.
Walrath said the plan is to overlay 45 lane miles of road next year, 50 lane miles of chip sealing, replace three bridges and to seal three bridge decks with epoxy for $2.5 million.
With that the commissioner approved the financial report. Commissioner Fred Martinez was not present during the meeting.