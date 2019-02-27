The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners authorized Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath to put $1,000 in earnest money down for a Volvo double drum roller Feb. 19. Walrath will demo the roller when the department paves the new annex building’s parking lot this spring.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said if the department likes the roller, the $1,000 will go towards the purchase of the $37,000 roller. If not, then the county will be out the $1,000.
“That way we get the opportunity to make sure the roller works and that it meets our requirements,” he said.
Walrath has been eying the purchase of a new dump truck, however Hancock has stressed the need for the department to purchase a double drum roller and expressed his concerns that if they don’t act soon then it may be gone.
“The minute the weather starts to turn, is when things start to move,” he said. “I just don’t want to lose it.”
Hancock pointed out that over the last two years, the department has spent roughly $30,000 renting the rollers and if they decide to wait to purchase one, the cost could more than double, if they could find one available.
“I don’t want to mess around and lose this opportunity, because this is a good price,” he said.
Last year the department rented a Dynapack Roller that was used for paving and chip sealing. Walrath said the roller worked fine with clean chips but not with dirty chips. The asking price for the roller after demoing it for three months was $83,000. Walrath had high hopes for the roller, however it reportedly became “tippy” when the department used it for chip sealing.
If the county decides to purchase the roller, Walrath said he believes impact fees could be used. According to the county’s capital improvement plan, new equipment to maintain the current level of services is eligible for impact fees.
“Because this is an additional machine, we’re not replacing something,” he said.
The department currently has $373,191 in impact fees.
The commissioners unanimously approved the demo of the roller.
In other discussion, Walrath is going out for another bid for a water truck tank. The department currently has two trucks that are used as water trucks in the summer and sanding trucks in the winter. Walrath said the truck tank that is used on the east side of the county is leaking.
“We have to get an additional quote,” Hancock said. “Just find someone that builds them and get a price.”