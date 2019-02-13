THE UPPER VALLEY − In the last few days there have been several road closures due to low visibility, drifting snow and wind.
Today The Idaho State Police have announced these roads as closed:
US20
"Between Spruce Street (Ashton) and Targhee Pass (3 miles east of the Island Park area)," according to the ITD website. "The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Visibility is reduced."
SH32
"Between the start of ID 32 (near Tetonia) and ID 47 (near Ashton)," the website read. "The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Expect blowing snow. Visibility is reduced."
SH33
"Between Main Street (Newdale) and 700 North Road (near Tetonia). The road is closed. Expect blowing snow," according to the ITD website. "Look out for drifting snow on the roadway."
According to the National Weather Service forecast Pocatello office, the Upper Valley is currently facing Winter Storm warnings and Winter Weather advisories.
Areas affected include Rexburg, Sugar City, Island Park, Ashton and surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Service website.
The Standard Journal will continue to update this story as road conditions change.