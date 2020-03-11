Dave Walrath outlined four areas he hopes to have repaired in light of the winter damage to roads at the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting March 2.
Walrath said 4200 E. from County Line to State Highway 48 would receive an overlay and that residents along that stretch of road should receive notices to move their mailboxes back from the road if approved.
500 N between 3900 E. and 3600 E. also are in need of an overlay but they will need to replace a siphon pipe prior to improving the road. Twin Butte Road and Basset Road are also in need of an overlay.
2.1 miles of Twin Butte Road fall in Madison County and Walrath stated he would be reaching out to Madison to help pay for the mix for that stretch of road.
The county is already in the process of patching pot holes and cleaning culverts in anticipation of warm weather approaching quickly.
While Walrath says this year’s trend doesn’t indicate a quick warm-up, the county would like to be prepared so there isn’t a repeat of the washouts that occurred three years ago.
In preparation of the road repairs, Jefferson County along with Bonneville and Madison counties will be putting up breakup speed limit signs in the following weeks to encourage trucks and heavy vehicles to drive slower to prevent further damage to roads and the frost goes away.
According to Walrath, repairs will begin in May, alternating between stretches of overlays with a paver and otta seals, a type of surfacing that consists of a binding substance and aggregate rocks.
“The thing of it is, we have way more needs than funding,” Walrath said. “In variable, people will think we’re neglecting their road. We’re trying to stretch our funding as much as we can.”
Walrath said the county is doing the best they can with road repairs and expects repairs to go through September.