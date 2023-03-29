The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners moved on March 20 to deny an application for a road vacancy on a portion of E Fairway Dr. in the Jefferson Greens Estates Subdivision for several reasons including factors related to Idaho Fire Code.
The county road in question passes by only applicant David Farnsworth’s two properties, he stated in his application for vacation. At the March 20 hearing, Farnsworth gave testimony that the road is technically a county road and not completed nor maintained by the county, leaving Farnsworth to plow, weed and other wise maintain the road through his own resources.
Farnsworth stated his concern also lies with the safety of his family and the increased traffic he sees use the road, which cuts onto his property.
“I am currently having to block a portion of my property with either cars or trailers, other wise the public is driving through my yard to get quicker access to the Jefferson Greens Estates,” Farnsworth stated in his application to Planning and Zoning. “I have had UPS trucks (not stopping at my house) cutting through my property. . . this creates a safety hazard to my young children.”
One of the concerns regarding the road is the location, accessed on the opposite side of the East Idaho Railroad, which run alongside the North Yellowstone Highway.
According to Farnsworth’s understanding, the company who developed the neighborhood, River’s Edge Development owned by Kendall Shippen, tried to put in the roadway, but was unable to as they lacked permission from the railroad company (Watco) to create an access.
In an email response to a query from Farnsworth regarding permission to complete the road with the access, Watco responded, “Watco does not endorse opening any new grade crossings on our network. If a new crossing is requested, we require the consolidation and/or closure of other crossings to offset any new crossing. Upon review of the area, there appear to be multiple alternate access routes to the property adjacent the railroad. In this circumstance, a new crossing is not warranted.”
Farnsworth went on to notify the board that there is currently a blockade on the road just past the railroad crossing coming off of the Yellowstone Hwy, which blocks people from coming into the neighborhood from the unauthorized access.
This, according to Farnsworth, has created an obstacle for emergency services to access the subdivision.
Fire Chief Carl Anderson, who spoke neutrally on the vacation during the public hearing, mentioned vacating the road would make the neighborhood be outside of compliance with Idaho Fire Code, which was adopted in 2018 and states a neighborhood of a certain size is required to have two accesses for emergency services.
As part of the application, Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton stated Farnsworth would be willing to put up a gated fence to allow access to only emergency services if the county approved his vacation.
Nancy Davis, a resident of the neighborhood, spoke against the vacation at the hearing, reminding the county the road was theirs and should be thus maintained. Denying the vacation, she said, would allow the neighborhood to remain in compliance with the Fire Code.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor confirmed there was documentation from the Road and Bridge Director in 2009 accepting the roads in the subdivision into the county. Whether or not the acceptance was performed through the proper procedures he believes is questionable.
According to Taylor, Idaho Statute states only the Board of Commissioners can accept the road, but in this case, there was only a letter from the Road and Bridge Director.
“The county acted thereafter,” Taylor said, “as if it had [been accepted] because county commissioners then sent letters to the railroad company about this road.”
In commissioner board meeting minutes dated Sept. 14, 2009, Road and Bridge Director Jim Boulter presented a request for road acceptance into Jefferson Greens for Division 1, which was accepted by the board. At that same meeting, the commissioners at that time were recorded to have authorized Planning and Zoning and the developer to formulate letters to the railroad company in an effort to get them to cooperate and allow the subdivision to complete the road.
“Even if they didn’t follow procedures correctly,” Taylor said, following up at the March 20 meeting, “they thought they had accepted it and acted as if they did.”
For all intents and purposes, he advised, they should continue as though the road had been accepted.
Taylor also expressed that the road, regardless of procedure, should not have been accepted as it was not finished at the time of acceptance and did not meet the standards approved by Planning and Zoning at the time of the subdivision’s plat.
Ollerton stated he had spoken to Watco about the possibility of putting up the gated fence for access to only emergency services, but at the time of the hearing, had not yet heard back on whether that was something they’d be willing to work with the county on. As it stands, emergency services cannot access the road due to the blockade the railroad company put up.
As there had still not been a definite answer on the fence, the commissioners felt there were too many unknowns in the equations to grant the vacation.
County Commissioner Roger Clark said he would like to avoid a situation where they vacate the road, and then the property owner is unable to work something out with the railroad as far as emergency access.
Hancock agreed and stated the road was also approved on the neighborhood’s initial plat for a reason, and vacating the road would mean the neighborhood would lose the possibility of ever creating a legal second access from it.
County Commissioner Shayne Young said he believed it would be in the public’s interest for the county to begin maintaining the road through plowing and weeding to help out the homeowner. He further stated it should be the county’s responsibility to work with the railroad to provide access for only emergency services.
