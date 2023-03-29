The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners moved on March 20 to deny an application for a road vacancy on a portion of E Fairway Dr. in the Jefferson Greens Estates Subdivision for several reasons including factors related to Idaho Fire Code.

The county road in question passes by only applicant David Farnsworth’s two properties, he stated in his application for vacation. At the March 20 hearing, Farnsworth gave testimony that the road is technically a county road and not completed nor maintained by the county, leaving Farnsworth to plow, weed and other wise maintain the road through his own resources.


