The Roberts Bridge over the Snake River on State Highway 48 is opened again after it's closure on June 26 and the 27.
According to Justin Smith, Public Relations representative for the Idaho Department of Transportation, the bridge suffered a surface break-up which created a dangerous situation.
"Basically, we had a pylon location where the pavement failed and closed the bridge," Smith said.
The bridge was closed around 6 p.m. on June 26, according to County Commissioner Roger Clark, after it was reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Smith stated there were crews out working to restore the safety of the bridge on July 27 while the bridge was closed.
Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires stated at the June 27 Jefferson County Board of Commissioner's meeting that she and the Sheriff's Office were able to successfully notify residents, travelers and the Idaho National Laboratories of the bridge's closure and the resulting detour routes.
The bridge is open again now, according to Smith, and is both structurally sound and safe to drive on.
According to Clark, ITD was able to clean up the edges where the pavement broke apart and covered up the resulting pothole with asphalt.
"They're still in the process of determining what they're going to do and what the repairs will be," Clark said, "I'm sure they're [ITD engineers] going to be doing a little more checking."
ITD will be performing work on the bridge to create a permanent fix to the situation, Smith stated, but do not currently have an estimated time of completion. In the meantime, he asks for travelers in the area be mindful of crews and follow posted speed limits to maintain their safety.
"Our biggest concern is keeping everyone safe," Smith said.