During the Robert City Council meeting on Nov. 9, the council discussed requiring permits for mobile homes and drafting ordinances for defining number of animals on residential land and defining and limiting recreational vehicles.
The council discussed that, at the moment, they currently don’t require a permit to put down a structure or home.
Mayor B.J. Berlin mentioned they have had some problems over the past year with incidents regarding mobile homes. According to Berlin, the council was aware of one mobile home in a trailer park that was causing problems.
“We are looking to establish a permit to hold people accountable as to how they go about putting in structures in homes,” said Berlin.
As for mobile homes, Berlin said they don’t have a permit for them, but Jefferson County recommended they do. Berlin stated it matters what the city is aware of what is going on in and out of the city.
According to Berlin, the council is generally in favor of the concept.
Berlin stated the city will be looking around and borrowing ordinances and permits from other cities and counties to make their own permit.
“We are still hammering out details,” Berlin said.
The council also discussed a resident of Roberts who has ended up with too many rabbits, which the city doesn’t have any laws regulating.
Berlin mentioned Lewisville recently passed an ordinance regarding the number of animals in a residential area, which Berlin wants to use as a reference for creating Robert’s animal ordinance.
“We expect to grow in the future and we want to have things in place before we grow,” Berlin said. “We want an ordinance with guidelines with what can be on the property.”
According to Berlin, livestock issues haven’t been a problem, but they do have a few lots that could have some potential problems in the future, which the city wants to avoid.
Roberts plans to be looking at other cities and counties ordinances to create their own.
“We hope to have the animal and permit ordinance in place by spring,” said Berlin.
Another topic of discussion for the council was having someone create a living space and squatting in Roberts.
Berlin mentioned he and the council felt like they should define the recreational vehicle definitions and limitations in the city’s ordinance. The city council believes that by redefining the ordinance it can help protect families.
According to Berlin, they became aware of the issues because residents have asked the council to look into it. .
“We just don’t want to allow RV’s to become a permanent home in the city,” Berlin said.
Berlin mentioned there are families who travel and come to visit for a couple weeks, so the city wants to keep something in place for them. However, Berlin mentioned there needs to be limitations so things don’t become a permanent residence.