Roberts, Idaho — The Roberts City Library was awarded a grant of $23,500 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which was granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
The press release states the staff and board members of the Roberts City Library plan to use the grant funds to update our computers, add new books, and offer new services to our patrons and surrounding community.
Library Director April Galbraith said, “We are so grateful to receive this funding which will allow the library to provide new services and technology to our patrons. We plan to purchase new touch screen computers, that will allow all ages 3 and up to use, we are going to be offering new ways for our patrons to check out books and audiobooks, and we are hoping to offer our patrons the ability to checkout mobile hotspots for internet access within their homes. The board of directors and I are very excited to be able to offer these new services to our patrons and our community.”
Throughout Idaho, 48 libraries of all types — public, school, academic, and special, which includes tribal — received this ARPA funding through a competitive grant process.
“I am very please that the ICfL is able to assist all types of libraries with the ARPA funding,” said State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White. “And the funds will be distributed to libraries around our state, which is another important factor in the tremendous impact this funding will make for Idahoans throughout the Gem State.”
This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.