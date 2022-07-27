Roberts Clerk to retire after 22 years

After 22 years as the Roberts City Clerk, Gale Scrivner is preparing to pass the torch after her upcoming retirement.
Scrivner, who was raised and went to school in the town of Roberts, stated she moved away for a little while and before moving back to her hometown. She was then elected to the Roberts City Council, on which she served for two years before she was approached by Carmen Edelmayer, the City Clerk at the time.
“She was retiring and offered to train me,” Scrivner said. “So with no prior experience, that’s how I became the clerk.”
Throughout her time serving the community, Scrivner said she has been involve in many projects and been able to enjoy seeing the city and its citizens grow.
Since becoming the City Clerk, Scrivner has helped out with the Roberts Market Lake Days almost every year. She said she was involved when the city got new water and sewer systems as it’s grown.
“I’ve enjoyed seeing the town’s accomplishments and the efforts to beautify,” she said.
Scrivner was the first city clerk to be in the new City Hall building and stated she was incredibly excited to do so. Edelmayer, she said, was still in the old building across the street when she retired.
Her placement in the new building allowed her to watch as the new library was built and as the children in that library and the town grew into adult citizens who began to come in and pay their utility bills.
These are details she expects to continue seeing in the future, even after her retirement. With the exception of possible trips to Boise or Texas to visit her children, Scrivner expects to remain in Roberts and enjoy time in her hometown.
“Gale does love Roberts,” said Roberts Mayor B.J. Berlin. “She knows everyone and all the kids, the kids call her grandma.”
Berlin is the last of three mayors Scrivner has worked with since starting as City Clerk. He stated she has been invaluable to him and to the two mayors before him.
“I’ve been here with three mayors,” Scrivner said, “and I’ve enjoyed all of them. There really isn’t much bad I can say about it.”
Former Roberts librarian April Galbraith is currently training under Scrivner to succeed her in the position of City Clerk. Scrivner’s last day in City Hall will be September 30.
“We’re disappointed to see her go,” Berlin said, “but we’re also happy for her to retire. She’s worked hard.”
According to Berlin, the city will be celebrating Scrivner’s retirement with a reception in September. When or where have not yet been determined.