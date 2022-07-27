Roberts Clerk to retire after 22 years

Gale Scrivner

After 22 years as the Roberts City Clerk, Gale Scrivner is preparing to pass the torch after her upcoming retirement.

Scrivner, who was raised and went to school in the town of Roberts, stated she moved away for a little while and before moving back to her hometown. She was then elected to the Roberts City Council, on which she served for two years before she was approached by Carmen Edelmayer, the City Clerk at the time.

