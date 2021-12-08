Roberts City Council discussed the wastewater study that was recently completed after two years during their city council meeting on Nov. 9.
Mayor B.J. Berlin mentioned the wastewater collection system is about 50 years old, and the wastewater treatment plant is around 10 years old. Berlin stated the facility needs to have some maintenance and repair.
According to Berlin, the city has had a wastewater study done on the wastewater collection for the past two years. The council discussed preparing to move forward with the scope of the project so they can begin financing it.
The council anticipates the project to take place in the next two to three years. Berlin stated Covid threw a wrench into the study, so it’s taken a little longer because of the states shutdowns.
Marvin Fielding, and engineer for Keller & Associates, mentioned Jaden Jackson, who is the engineer for the project, recently wrapped up the environmental review portion of the study.
According to Fielding, the study focuses on improvements needed to the sewer collection system as opposed to treatment. Fielding stated the city has a lot of old concrete lines that aren’t in very good shape. So, as part of the capitol improvement plan, the recommendation from the engineers is to replace the old concrete sewer lines and update the pump stations.
Fielding reaffirmed that the next step is to get funding put together to do the improvements. Funding partners the city can reach out to are the DEQ, the USDA, Rural Development, the Idaho Department of Commerce and the Army Corps of engineers.