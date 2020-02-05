Goats, horses and cows may be commonplace on farms, but are often a rarity in city limits.
In the City of Roberts, livestock could become even more scarce than they currently are. City council members recently discussed changing a planning and zoning ordinance that allows residents to keep small livestock animals after receiving approval.
“A few years ago, the city had made some options available to have small livestock in the city,” Roberts Mayor B. J. Berlin said. “There’s a desire to change that back so they are not allowed anymore.”
Berlin said there have been problems with goats in the city, and said “the animal husbandry was not up to the standards that we had hoped it would be.”
He said council members seem to want to allow residents to continue keeping chickens.
Gale Scrivner, Roberts city clerk, said her understanding is there is no property in Roberts large enough to keep livestock on. Berlin said the ordinance had initially been created for property owners annexed into the city to continue to own livestock they had previously. He said the city may still allow for annexed-in property owners to keep livestock, though he said council members are still in early stages of discussion.