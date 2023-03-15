Several agencies have been at work to resolve the E. Coli contamination issue in the city of Roberts following a boil advisory issued on Feb. 25 for those hooked into the municipal water system. At a meeting with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on March 6, Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires stated the resolution at this point would be a long and slow process.
Between isolating the sources of contamination, taking samples and sending those samples for testing, Squires stated it would probably take a while to completely resolve the issue.
A statement released by Roberts Mayor Robert “B.J.” Berlin on March 6, said, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has allowed the city to determine when the Boil Advisory can be lifted, as three consecutive days of testing have come back negative of the bacteria.
“I have made the decision,” said Berlin in the statement, “out of an abundance of precaution to leave the boil advisory in place.”
The potential sources of contamination in the Roberts system have been identified by the DEQ according to an email from Kelsey Carter, the DEQ Drinking Water Analyst who has been working with the city.
Carter stated the city is troubleshooting those issues within the public drinking water system with assistance from the DEQ. Additional flushing and maintenance of the system is being conducted throughout the city while the DEQ evaluates the storage tank and determines a cleaning process.
A new well pump was scheduled for installation this week, Berlin’s statement said, a process which Carter stated must meet DEQ requirements. Following the installation, Carter further stated additional flushing throughout the community will need to be done to eliminate any potentially contaminated water.
E. coli in a public water system can be caused by multiple factors such as depressurization, backflow events, operational changes and system mechanical failures, according to Carter.
The City of Roberts issued a Drinking Water Advisory weeks prior to the current incident. On Feb. 10, city residents were warned to not consume or use city water due to over-chlorination after samples taken read 4.5 milligrams of chlorine per liter. The maximum containment level set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is 4.0 milligrams per liter.
However, that same morning Berlin reported DEQ readings of the water had returned to safe levels and therefore lifted the Drinking Water Advisory. At the time, on a phone interview, Berlin stated the source of the issue was the pump priming system, which was off and then over-corrected which resulted in the system dispensing more chlorine than necessary. He further stated at the time that the issue had been resolved.
According to Carter, however, the DEQ has not fully determined if the over-chlorination and the current drinking water issue are related. However, she also stated the city continues to report multiple chorine residual readings to the DEQ on a daily basis to ensure the correction of the excessive chlorine in the water system.
Speaking on the current contamination event, Carter stated, “Often cities are aware of the cause of contamination like a power outage causes the well to depressurize and can quickly act to correct the problem. The City of Roberts has not experienced an E. Coli event since the early 2000’s due to their use of voluntary chlorination.”
According to Carter, the Roberts City Council approved entering a contract with Mountain West Environmental, at an emergency City Council Meeting held on March 2. Mountain West has helped other systems throughout this side of the state to make necessary improvements to correct contamination and implement measures to prevent contamination in the future, she said.
Total coliform bacteria are commonly found in the environment, such as soil or vegetation, and generally are not harmful, Carter stated in her email. However, if contamination can enter the water system, then there is also the potential for pathogens to enter the system and the presence of fecal coliform bacteria, E. Coli, may pose an immediate health risk to those consuming the water.
“The City of Roberts did an excellent job quickly getting the boil order information out to the public,” Carter said.
In his statement, Berlin thanked those who were quick to act and help the city wherever they could, including DEQ and the several volunteers. Berlin said volunteers stepped forward to help distribute bottled water to city residents and to man the phone at city hall. He thanked the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, who donated several pallets of bottled water to the city, as well as the City Council members who made themselves available to help wherever they could.
