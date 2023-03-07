Several agencies have been at work to resolve the E. Coli contamination issue in the city of Roberts following a boil advisory issued on Feb. 25 for those hooked into the municipal water system. At a meeting with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on March 6, Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires stated the resolution at this point would be a long and slow process.

Between isolating the sources of contamination, taking samples and sending those samples for testing, Squires stated it would probably take a while to completely resolve the issue. 


