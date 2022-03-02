The Roberts Fire District plans to begin an expansion project for the fire station this spring.
According to Ben Poston, Roberts Fire Commissioner, they plan to add a pre-engineered building to the current fire station to provide additional space for the station’s new equipment. The addition to the station will be built just north of the present building, within the three lots that the district bought from the City of Roberts last year.
“It’s a basic enclosed building,” Poston said, “we just acquired new equipment and we want to keep it out of the weather.”
In the last couple of years, Roberts Fire District acquired a HMTT, a large military-grade tanker, to aid them in fighting large fires in the Dubois area and out by Idaho National Laboratories.
This tanker has been kept outside of the station according to Poston. He stated that for general maintenance of the tanker, they prefer to keep it inside.
The expansion will also provide the station with additional space to perform general maintenance on the station’s equipment. According to Poston, station personnel currently need to remove equipment from inside the station in order to have sufficient space to work.
For now, the expansion will consist of a basic enclosed building, containing basic plumbing and electrical. As the need progresses, according to Poston, they will eventually utilize a portion of the expansion as a classroom for emergency medical technicians and fire fighters.
The current station, which was built in the late 90’s, has not received any major updates outside of general heating and plumbing upgrades in the last thirty years, according to Poston.
“We’ve been planning for this for 10 years,” Poston said. “The trucks keep getting longer and bigger, so we’ve been budgeting.”
In preparation for the expected expansion, the Roberts Fire District set aside nearly $200,000. In March, they plan to begin accepting bids and proposals from contractors for the project.
“We’re hoping to break ground by April,” Poston said, “depending on weather. We hope to get a good bid and get going by April or May.”
Poston acknowledged that it may be difficult to receive bids, since a lot of construction companies and contractors in the area have stayed busy in the recent months.
The Roberts Fire District plans to hold a conference for contractors on March 10 at 11 a.m. to go over the plans that they have for the expansion with possible contractors before the bids begin to come in.