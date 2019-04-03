The Roberts Fire District was authorized by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners March 25 to use more than $700 in impact fees for pieces of equipment for the districts tender truck.
Roberts Fire District Commissioners Ben Poston and Jerry Van Leuven said the district would like to use the $756 in impact fees to purchase valves and monitors for the tender truck.
“That particular piece of equipment will make it a lot easier to get fires out and around the desert,” Poston said.
According to the Jefferson County Capital Improvement Plan, the Roberts Fire District can use impact fees for a second fire station in the southeast quadrant, one multipurpose mini-pumper/rescue emergency medical service unit, a small tanker and an equipment package for a second fire station.
“The Roberts Fire District plans to purchase approximately $309,800 in capital improvements over the next 10 years, approximately $90,000 of which is impact fee eligible,” the capital improvement plan states.
Van Leuven indicated that the district has been collecting a small amount of impact fees compared to other fire districts in the area, and now that they have reached the 10-year mark since adopting the current capital improvement plan, he suggested an increase to the district.
“As we look at the growth that we’ve had, it’s not comparable to the growth over here, but if you look at the area around Bear Island and Rolling Hills, we’ve added about 60 new homes,” he said.
According to the Jefferson County Impact Fee Ordinance 09-02, the sheriff’s office receives $7.20 per residential unit and $0.004 per square-foot for nonresidential units in impact fees, while road and bridge receives $191.90 and $0.50, parks and recreation receives $43 for residential and nothing for nonresidential, Central Fire receives $68.80 and $0.03 and Roberts Fire receives $20.90 and $0.01.
Commissioner Scott Hancock informed Van Leuven that the county is currently in the process of updating and revising many of its policies. He said the capital improvement plan is on their radar and should be updated sometime this year.
“We’ll be asking for input from all of those that were a part of it,” he said. “That’s going to be updated this year—we’ve got a couple issues ahead of that.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the release of the impact fees.