UPDATE: According to Mayor Robert Berlin, Roberts city water is once again safe as of 9:13 a.m. on February 10. DEQ readings have returned at safe levels.
ACTUALIZACIÓN: Según el alcalde Robert Berlin, el agua de la ciudad de Roberts volvió a ser segura a partir de las 9:13 a. m. del 10 de febrero. Los examines del DEQ han regresado a niveles seguros.
According to an advisory issued by the City of Roberts on Feb. 10, city officials are warning residents not to consume or use the city water due to high over-chlorination. The highest reading was 4.5 milligrams per liter, above the Maximum Contaminant Level set by the Environmental Protection Agency of 4.0 milligrams per liter.
The city and DEQ ask that residents do not boil and do not drink the water until further notice. Bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, bushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.
Boiling the water will only increase and concentrate the levels making them more harmful to the public.
According to the advisory, the city will meet with DEQ on Feb. 10 to assess the water system. They will inform residents when the water is safe to drink.
De acuerdo con un aviso emitido por la Ciudad de Roberts el 10 de febrero, los oficiales de la ciudad advierten a los residentes que no consuman ni usen el agua de la ciudad debido al alto exceso de cloración.
La ciudad y el DEQ piden a los residentes que no hiervan ni beban el agua hasta nuevo aviso. Solo deben usar el agua embotellada para beber, hacer hielo, cepillarse los dientes, lavar los platos y preparar comida.
Hervir el agua solo aumentará y concentrará los niveles haciéndolos más dañosos para el público.
Según el aviso, la ciudad se reunirá con DEQ el 10 de febrero para evaluar el sistema de agua. Informarán a los residentes cuando el agua sea segura para beber.
