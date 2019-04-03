Roberts issues cell phone ban

Cell phone usage while operating a vehicle is now punishable by infraction within the City of Roberts, after the city council approved an ordinance prohibiting cell phone use during a March 12 council meeting.
Mayor Robert “BJ” Berlin said the main reason the council decided to approve the ordinance was to help reduce the number of distracted drivers not only in the city, but also in the vicinity of the city, thereby reducing accidents.
“The goal is to help people change that behavioral habit,” he said.
According to the ordinance, the purpose is to encourage and promote safe driving habits, regulate safe use of mobile devices in vehicles and to reduce vehicle accidents, injury to people and damage to property.
“Research supports the conclusion that driving while distracted (including texting while driving) is dangerous; and adoption of this Ordinance will encourage drivers to use their mobile electronic devices (with some exceptions) only when stopped, parked, or standing (and not while the vehicle is moving),” the ordinance states.
Mobile devices are defined as any handheld or portable electronic device capable of receiving, producing, displaying, or providing wireless data or voice communication, including a cellular telephone; broadband personal communication device; two-way messaging device; text messaging device; pager; electronic device that can receive or transmit text or character-based images, access or store data or connect to the internet etc.
There are however exceptions to the ordinance. The law will not apply to emergency personnel or public utility employees when responding to an emergency, or people needing to contact 911 during emergency purposes or when reporting a fire, traffic accident, serious road hazard or medical or hazardous materials emergency to appropriate authorities; and reporting the operator of another motor vehicle who is driving in a reckless or otherwise unsafe manner or who appears to be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs to law enforcement.
Likewise, drivers can use the navigation feature on their phones, provided that they are not manually entering information in the system. Drivers are able to use hands-free mode when using their device.
Those that do not abide by the ordinance are guilty of an infraction in the amount of $100. Three violations within a two year period will be guilty of a misdemeanor.
The city council will revisit the ordinance Oct. 1, 2021 determine whether it should continue as a temporary ordinance or if it should be revoked.
The ordinance went into effect March 27.