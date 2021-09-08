Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Roberts resident Arielle Terry was recently appointed to serve as a Roberts Library Board member. Terry was appointed to the board during the Roberts City Council meeting that was held on Aug. 10.
Terry has been a part of the Roberts community since February 2021; before that, her and her family lived in Rexburg.
Terry has been working as an online English teacher for three years before she accepted her new library board position.
“I studied Human Biology in college,” said Terry. “I was originally in the nursing program, but then I got pregnant with my son, I switched out and got a Bachelor’s in Human Biology, which was the closest degree in what I had studied.”
Terry stated, despite that, she absolutely loves reading.
“My kids have their own library, but the kids love going to the library and picking out books,” Terry said. “My kids love story time at the library.”
According to Terry, she likes being involved in the community. Terry believes it’s important to be involved in some kind of way and to be an active part of the community. Since they are always at the library, it just made sense she join the board.
Terry stated the reason she wanted to be on the board is because one of her friend’s is on the board, and her friend’s love for the community kind of rubbed off on Terry.
“I’m actually really excited to be on the board,” said Terry. “I’m excited to see what goes on behind the scenes; to look into the budgeting process and ways that we can improve the library to help people enjoy it more. I want to get others to love the library as much as we do.”
Roberts City Library Board Director April Galbraith stated she made a suggestion to Roberts City Council to have Arielle be on the board.
Galbraith stated Terry uses the library a lot, which is wonderful, and she is dedicated to getting the word out and also helping the kids.
“She is bilingual, which is super helpful to have in our community, which is very diverse,” said Galbraith. “She is also really excited about reading, which is great to see and help the library exceed.”