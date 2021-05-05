Roberts man charged with two counts of aggravated assault

Rogelio Daniel Alvarez of Roberts has been arrested on two counts of Assault-Aggravated (With Deadly Weapon or Instrument) after being arrested in March for a similar incident.
The probable cause affidavit stated that a male in Roberts wearing a black hoodie was walking around and later driving around in a white truck threatening some young men with a knife on April 1.
According to court documents, Alvarez threatened to do violence upon Jerek Palmer and Taidyn Ainsworth with a deadly weapon without intent to kill with a knife that created a well-founded fear in Palmer and Ainsworth.
Palmer and Ainsworth stated that they were walking back from the Teton Truck Stop around 6:30 p.m. when Alvarez walked up to them north of the Mustang Center. As Alvarez approached them, they stated that they told him to stay away, after which Alvarez said he was going to shoot them.
They noticed he was holding a knife and reported that they could see Alvarez’s hand shaking. Palmer and Ainsworth described the knife as being about five inches long with a white handle, saying Alvarez seemed high.
The detective asked if they feared for their lives to which they responded that they did and ran from Alvarez, who chased them on foot before returning to his home where he retrieved his truck and began driving around.
Palmer and Ainsworth picked Alvarez’s picture out from a lineup on April 2, according to court documents.
Alvarez was previously charged in March of 2021 with one count of Assault-Threat to do Violence w/ Act to Create Fear it is Imminent and he was released on $15,000 bond. He was reported as threatening a young man and his brother a park with a knife.
Deputies reported speaking with Alvarez at that time, who said he had threatened the “random people like always” with a knife, documents state.
Alvarez met the $20,000 bond amount for the April 1 incident and a jury trial has been set for 9 a.m. Aug. 26, 2021.