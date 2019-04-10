With the luau fundraiser coming up on April 26, the topic of the future of the Mustang Events Center has come up often. Roberts Mayor Robert “BJ” Berlin was able to take some time this week to talk a bit about the reality of what the community of Roberts is facing in regards to the event center.
Berlin gave a quick history of the building and its past uses. He said Roberts High School was built during the depression by civilian construction corporations. It ran as Roberts High School until the 1960s, when the Roberts and Rigby school districts merged into Jefferson Joint School District No. 251.
“It then became the junior high and middle school. When Jefferson School District built new schools, the City of Roberts acquired the property. Since the acquisition, the city has strived to have the Events Center be self-supporting,” Berlin said.
Many people had many ideas on what to do with the building, but funding those ideas did not come to fruition.
“The Idaho Migrant Council leased the building with a very agreeable contract,” he said. During the time the Idaho Migrant Council was a tenant, most costs and concerns were covered. They invested in upgrades and repairs to the classrooms, as that was their main focus.”
Berlin said there have been other sources of income for the Events Center including the cell phone tower that was built behind the Mustang Center that pays rent to the city for the use of the land.
“That money, plus fundraising, rentals, and some city funds are what make up the available operating budget. (But,) utilities alone consume most of that budget,” Berlin said.
He indicated that events that are held at the Mustang Events Center include the Roberts Garden Club, the Roberts Food Bank, the Roberts Christmas Party, candidate forums, Market Lake Days and the Roberts Lions Club. Weddings, quinceaneras, missionary gatherings, first communions and funerals have also been held there.
“The Events Center is underutilized,” Berlin said. “So many of our community go join in activities in Idaho Falls or Rigby, rather than develop them right here at home. The Events Center ought to be a community gathering place. With help, there could be basketball, youth programs and so much more.”
Because of this, Berlin said the Mustang Center is now facing potential closure.
“As the lack of funding has put off any major maintenance, we are coming close to a serious crossroads, on the gym in particular,” he said. “The gym roof has been patched and kept together as best we can, with no real funding options.”
Estimates for the roof range from $100,000 to $250,000. Berlin noted that the city is looking for, and occasionally gets grants, because the tax base alone cannot support the center.
“The Roberts community needs to decide if they want this facility to carry on,” Berlin said. “The whole of Roberts’ zip code needs to come together with real hard cash. The luau fundraiser is one opportunity to participate in efforts, but much more is needed.”