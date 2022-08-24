The Roberts City Council approved the preliminary budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year on August 9. There will be public hearing on the the $4 million proposed budget on August 30.
The approved preliminary budget shows an increased total expenditures budget of $4,040,000, just over a $3 million increase from last year’s proposed budget.
A majority of the increase, Mayor B.J. Berlin states, comes from an increase in grants for three large projects the city is working on.
“Between updates to the waste water system, the park, and the streets, we’re at almost $4 million,” Berlin said.
Roberts was awarded a grant from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) for road work. According to Berlin, the city will be completing the renovation on 2858 East near Roberts Elementary School with this grant.
Berlin stated Roberts is in the application process for a $500,000 Community Block Grant for upgrades to the waste water system. In 2019, Keller Associates was hired to complete a sewer study for the city, during which they found several issues with the aging system. The replacement of the main lines, several valves and the addition of a SCADA system is going to cost, according to Berlin, nearly $3.5 million. The city currently has a $2 million ear-mark grant from the DEQ.
The city is also in the application process for yet another block grant for upgrades they wish to make to the Mustang Park. These upgrades would add ADA accessibility to facilities at the park, such as ADA compliant restrooms and a sports court. They also hope to add lighting to the park as well as additional ADA parking. The grant they are applying for will be for $250,000. Berlin stated he hopes to see funding early next year.
While not all the grant money has been secured, Berlin stated, the city is still required to budget the expected amounts in order to use it in the upcoming fiscal year.
Another significant change in the city’s preliminary budget is added $9,000 the city expects to see in tax revenue. According to Berlin, this increase is due to new construction in the city and a broadening tax base. He stated the city’s levy rate actually decreased this year.
The hearing on the city’s preliminary budget will be held on August 30 and is open to the public for comments.