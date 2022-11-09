Roberts new City Clerk and Treasurer: April Galbraith

Roberts City Mayor B.J. Berlin swore in April Galbraith as the new City Clerk, following the retirement of long-time clerk Gale Scrivner.
Galbraith is a six-year resident of Roberts and 45-year resident of Jefferson County.
“Roberts was the right place at the right time,” Galbraith stated.
As a long-time resident of the area, Galbraith and her three children, ages 18,15 and 5, enjoy attending and participating in several county and city activities.
“I haven’t missed a Stampede Days rodeo since I was 5,” Galbraith said.
She and her family attend Hot Classic Nights every year, as well as Roberts Market Lake Days and Christmas Lake Days, which are events she and Mayor Berlin are in charge of organizing. She stated every year she tries to attend at least one Figure 8 race and that she used to be involved in the Chariot Races. She also attends the High School Craft Fair every year.
Before becoming City Clerk, Galbraith was the Librarian at Roberts Library, which is right next door to City Hall, for two years.
“Not just the library, all of my jobs have been self-starters,” Galbraith said. “The library job fit the skills that I had, and those skills fit this job as well.”
These skills, she stated are her organization, time management and her ability to be a self-starter.
Becoming City Clerk was an opportunity she stated “fell into” her lap, as she worked so closely to the city hall. In fact, she stated, she was the only applicant for the job.
One of Galbraith’s goals for the city during her time as clerk is to technologically update the city. She stated, at the last City Council Meeting, the council approved a contract for a city website which Galbraith recommended.
She stated moving forward with this website will allow residents to subscribe to receive text message or email alerts in the event of emergencies such as floods, as well as give patrons the opportunity to pay bills online and carry out city business after hours.
The website is already live, she said, but it is not yet ready or fully user friendly just yet. The completed website will available in the next six months.
In her free time, Galbraith stated she and her family enjoy swimming, going on drives (though that’s more her pleasure and her children just follow along), visiting aquariums and zoos as well as computer gaming.
