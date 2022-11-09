Roberts new City Clerk and Treasurer: April Galbraith

April Galbraith

 Photo Courtesy of April Galbraith

Roberts City Mayor B.J. Berlin swore in April Galbraith as the new City Clerk, following the retirement of long-time clerk Gale Scrivner.

Galbraith is a six-year resident of Roberts and 45-year resident of Jefferson County.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.