The Roberts Elementary PTO received a $1,500 Northwest Farm Credit Services Rural Community Grant that will be utilized for the school’s playground renovation project.
According to a Jan. 28 FCS press release, the PTO is planning to use the funds to purchase new swings.
“We at Roberts Elementary are so appreciative of the grant awarded by Northwest Farm Credit,” PTO Vice President Aerin Wright states. ”We are excited to use this money to purchase new swings as a part of our playground renovation. The children in our community have worked so hard to make this project a reality, and we are so grateful for all the support from individuals and businesses like Northwest Farm Credit, who have helped us achieve our goal.”
In 2018, Northwest Farm Credit Services committed over $297,000 to 187 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 992 grants totaling more than $1.76 million.