Roberts City Council discussed the upcoming needed updates to the wastewater and water systems in Roberts.
Mayor B.J. Berlin stated the scope of the wastewater project is to fix some cracked and deteriorated parts of the wastewater system. The total cost of the project is $2,059,000.
According to Berlin, the cost of fixing the deteriorated parts is around $1.5 million, and update their Scata would be around $63,000, pump motors will cost $62,000, and a main trunk line replacement will cost around $381,000.
Keller Associates has been doing the study for the past two years. Berlin stated it should have taken less tan two years, but Covid disrupted things.
Now that the study is done, Berlin stated the city will now be looking to grant money and funding for the project.
The timeline is projected to be about two years, according to Berlin.
The updates are for the wastewater system the city already has, Berlin said. Roberts has had some growth, which was taken into account during the study.
Jaden Jackson, who is a Project Engineer with Keller Associates, stated he has been working with Roberts on this project for just over two years.
Once the council has decided on the scope of the project they want to complete, that’s when Jackson will move forward with replacing the main trunk line of the sewer system and some of the branches that run near the homes.
“Many of the lines are deteriorating and need to be replaced before there is a major breakdown,” Jackson said.
As part of the big plan, Jackson said they plan to put in a Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in at the lift station, which helps to extend the life of the motor pumps and makes them run more efficiently so as to use less power.
Jackson reaffirmed they plan to put in a Scata system, which will help to communicate with city employees. As of right now, there is an alarm system that the neighbors call in to the city, Jackson said.
Berlin also informed the city council that some of their water system pump motors are going to need some maintenance and repair. The system has been running fine, Berlin said, but they want to make sure the system has the proper upkeep.
According to Berlin, the reason he brought it up to the council is because it will be a little more expensive than what the city is used to spending.
There are two wells and five pumps that are all on the water system that Berlin said need maintenance.
Berlin is currently waiting on estimates from contractors for the maintenance. Berlin has been reaching out to contractors and plans to update the council once he has more information and bids.