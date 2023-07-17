UPDATE: The water advisory for the city of Roberts has been lifted as of 11:57 a.m. on July 18. The water, according to the alert issued to residents and posted the City of Roberts Idaho website has confirmed the drinking water in the city is once again safe to drink.

Original story:


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.