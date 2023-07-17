UPDATE: The water advisory for the city of Roberts has been lifted as of 11:57 a.m. on July 18. The water, according to the alert issued to residents and posted the City of Roberts Idaho website has confirmed the drinking water in the city is once again safe to drink.
Original story:
The City of Roberts is awaiting test results for the quality of their drinking water, as of July 17, following the drinking water warning which was issued two days earlier on July 15.
According to the Department of Environmental Quality advisory notice posted to the city's official website, the drinking water distribution system experienced a drop in water pressure, below 20 psi due to power loss to the water pump station on Saturday the 15.
"A drop in water pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, by backpressure, or back-siphonage," the alert states. "As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms."
Residents have been advised to not drink or boil their water, but to instead turn to bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.
The advisory states power was restored to the pump station quickly and all equipment is working as it should. Samples of the water could not be taken until Monday, when the testing lab opened.
City Clerk April Galbraith has stated she will be updating the website with any new developments on the situation as she hears back from the DEQ. However, according to the advisory, the DEQ anticipates resolving the problem by July 18.
