Roberts updates personnel policies, increases full-time hours from 20 to 32

Individuals working for the City of Roberts 20 hours or less per week will no longer be considered full-time, based on a recent decision by city council members.
Roberts Mayor B. J. Berlin said those who work 32 hours or more will now be considered full-time. He said the change will only affect the Roberts librarian position. Gale Scrivner, Roberts city clerk, said the previous librarian worked 20 hours and was considered full-time. Scrivner said since the current librarian took the position a few years ago, the position has been treated as part-time.
When asked about the reason for the update, Berlin said it was a housekeeping item.
“For whatever reason that was in the policy, and the council felt that that was not correct,” Berlin said.
Scrivner said Roberts currently has two full-time employees, herself and Rick Lamb, the maintenance man. She said both work “40 hours or more.”
Though the full-time/part-time policy update did not affect Lamb, Scrivner said another policy enacted Jan. 14 did. Scrivner said Lamb is the only city employee with a city cell phone, and she said he is required to have one for his job.
Scrivner said the city provides cell phones to employees required to have one, but she said there was no cell phone policy in place.
Berlin said until the council approved the policy Jan. 14, the city paid for and owned the cell phone Lamb uses. After the policy change, Berlin said employees with cell phones will own the phones and the city will contribute to costs.
He said the new policy will save the city money, and was enacted fpr liability and financial reasons. Scrivner said the city will reimburse Lamb $50 per month for his cell phone bill, rather than paying the full $85 cost.
“So, we’ll be saving approximately $35 a month for that period,” Scrivner said.
Scrivner said the changes to the full-time and cell phone policies are part of the council’s efforts to update personnel policies and language that may be outdated.
“It’s just things that we’re trying to clean up,” she said.