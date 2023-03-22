Taylor Carr with Altura Community Consulting spoke to the Roberts City Council with regard to funding for their waste water treatment project.
According to the Feb. 21 Roberts City Council meeting draft minutes, Carr reported she had submitted and application for a block grant for the Department of commerce last November. She had submitted the application for $500,000, and has since received an addendum letter from the Department requesting further information on the project.
This, she felt, was a good sign, and would be working toward answering the addendum letter in early March. Additionally, she reported the City of Roberts was awarded for this project, a $2 million State Tribal Assistant Grant through the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s program for rural, small and tribal municipalities.
Roberts Mayor Robert “B.J.” Berlin stated, according to the draft minutes, the city has been collecting revenue in anticipation for this project, which is estimated to cost around $4 million.
According to Berlin, the city has set aside money to aid in the project by incrementally raising fees and putting that away in preparation.
In a phone interview following the meeting, Berlin stated the city is always looking for more funding opportunities but will likely supplement their grants with loans to help with the remaining balance on the project.
Previously, according to an article published in The Jefferson Star by Madison Jiminez on January 5, 2022, the total cost of the project was estimated to cost $2,059,000. However, according to Jaden Jackson, the city’s Project Manager with Keller Associates in August, 2022, the rise in costs for materials and fuel has increased the initial estimate.
The city’s processing plant is relatively new, according to Berlin at the March 21 meeting, only about 15 years old. However, the wastewater collection system itself, including the underground piping, is from the 1970’s, Berlin said.
The city completed a sewer study a year ago, Berlin said, Keller’s found several issues which required attention.
According to Jackson, in the Aug. 31 edition of The Jefferson Star, the sewer study showed nearly 75 percent of the main sewer lines were failing due to age. He stated the concrete lines had been eaten up by sewer gasses which caused them to fail.
In that same article, Berlin stated the waste water project will also allow the city to replace valves as well as several different items and install a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system which will automatically report problems to operators as they occur.
Until all funding has been secured, Berlin previously stated the city will not be ready to go out for bid on the project.
On March 14 Berlin stated the recent discovery of E. Coli in the City of Robert’s drinking water and the subsequent safety measures and processes to resolve the issue will not impact the city’s plan to move forward with the waste water project. In fact, he stated each utility in the city has it’s own fund so that issues with certain utilities do not monetarily affect others.
Berlin also stated the waste water project is ongoing. Engineers were scheduled to complete some of the camera work of the existing waste water system, but were delayed due to weather conditions. As of March 14, Berlin stated, those engineers have returned to the city to resume the work.
