Taylor Carr with Altura Community Consulting spoke to the Roberts City Council with regard to funding for their waste water treatment project.

According to the Feb. 21 Roberts City Council meeting draft minutes, Carr reported she had submitted and application for a block grant for the Department of commerce last November. She had submitted the application for $500,000, and has since received an addendum letter from the Department requesting further information on the project.


