Robin Dunn, former Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney and former City Attorney for Rigby, appeared before Magistrate Judge Steven A. Gardner on Feb. 21 at for his initial court appearance following his arrest on drug possession charges Feb. 18. The court set his bond for $30,000, which was posted with a surety bond.

Dunn has been charged with three misdemeanors, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing officers for arrests and seizures, all to which he pled not guilty.


