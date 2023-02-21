Robin Dunn, former Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney and former City Attorney for Rigby, appeared before Magistrate Judge Steven A. Gardner on Feb. 21 at for his initial court appearance following his arrest on drug possession charges Feb. 18. The court set his bond for $30,000, which was posted with a surety bond.
Dunn has been charged with three misdemeanors, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing officers for arrests and seizures, all to which he pled not guilty.
He has also been charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. No plea has been recorded with the courts as of yet, according to court documents.
Dunn was taken into custody by Idaho Falls Police on Feb. 18 according to IFPD's Public Relations specialist Jessica Clements. According to Clements he was found in possession of approximately 60 counterfeit pills known as "Dirty thirties," and are known to contain fentanyl. He was also found in possession of 8 Xanax pills and 4 alprazolam pills, controlled substances which require a prescription.
According to Clements, IFPD responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated female in the driver's seat of a car in the Shari's parking lot in Idaho Falls. When officers arrived they found Dunn and an unidentified woman in the running vehicle.
Dunn is currently City Attorney for the cities of Ririe and Roberts. According to Ririe Mayor Larry Lovell, Dunn is under a contract with the city. Besides being aware of the situation at hand, Lovell had no comment in regards to how the city will proceed after these events.
The Jefferson Star reached out Mayor Robert Berlin of Roberts, but was unsuccessful as of Feb. 21.
A preliminary hearing for Dunn has been scheduled for March 14 at 1 p.m.
