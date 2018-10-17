Rocky Mountain Power Regional Business Manager Tim Solomon met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Oct. 1 and the Rigby City Council Oct. 4 to go over 2018 accomplishments and to highlight future contributions.
Solomon informed the commissioners that in 2018 Rocky Mountain Power contributed to the Early Iron Festival, Menan Independence Day celebration, West Jefferson Lions Club Fall Shoot, Rigby Youth Advisory Council, provided a grant that was used for picnic tables at Jefferson County Lake, Market Lake Days, Clark County Search and Rescue, Mud Lake Rodeo and Rigby Stampede Days.
During the City Council meeting, Solomon presented Mayor Jason Richardson and Public Works Director Mitch Bradley with a $4,000 check for new shrubs and trees in Rigby City Park. The check was a reimbursement for when Rocky Mountain Power had to remove the previous trees earlier this year.
The $4,000 check is an addition to the $1,000 check the city was awarded initially to plant trees this past spring.
City Clerk Dave Swager informed the council later in the meeting that Rocky Mountain Power will also be retrofitting the lighting fixtures in City Hall, Police Department, library and the public works building to LED lights. The company previously retrofitted the city fixtures a couple years ago.
Swager indicated that the city will be responsible for $4,600 and Rocky Mountain Power will pay the contractor $13,900 of the $18,000 it will cost to replace the lights.
“Our savings is going to be almost equal to one year of expenditures if we payout,” he said. “So with the library we’ll pay $1,900 and it will save us $1,750 overall.”
The $4,600 will come out of the capital improvement fund, not the department’s budget.