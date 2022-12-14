The grandstand at the Rigby Rodeo grounds is set to receive upgrades in the next year or so, according to Brent Tolman with the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency and Mitch Bradley, Rigby Public Works Administrator.
At a City Council meeting on Dec. 1, Urban Renewal was approved to move forward in requesting bids for the project with the help of Bradley and the Rodeo Board.
In 2014, Rigby replaced the grandstand on the east end of the grounds, Tolman stated. Now, the middle grandstand is in need of attention.
There are various issues with the bleachers, including rocking seats and rotting wood, according to Tolman at the meeting. Upon an inspection he did of the grandstand earlier in the year, he noticed the support poles contained rot up to six or eight inches high.
Bradley, who had approached Urban Renewal for financial help with the project, had brought out a crew to perform repairs on the stand during the summer to get through the rest of this year’s season, Tolman Stated.
Tolman informed the council he had reached out for an opinion of cost on the project from Big-D Construction in Idaho Falls, who had in turn, provided him with two options for repairs.
“The first option was to replace the grandstands with wooden bleachers, like what is already there,” he said.
This option would cost in vicinity of $413,000, plus an additional $140,000 to paint the bleachers. According to Tolman, this option also includes a re-painting requirement every three years.
The second option was to replace the wooden bleachers with aluminum bleachers, which would be around $625,000.
“There is a difference,” Tolman stated, “but where you’d need to go back and repaint every three years, you’d eat that up in a hurry.”
While the city moved to allow Urban Renewal to put out a request for bids on the replacement of the bleachers, Tolman stated it is just as necessary to put out a request for bids on the tear down of the existing grandstand. This process, however, is one he and Bradley are hopeful may be able to make money on, instead of spending.
“I was surprised at the material they are made of,” Tolman said. “They’re rough sawn lumber... so are the vertical support poles. There’s some value there.”
According to Tolman, there are some companies who, instead of charging, would in fact pay to take structures like this one down and salvage the lumber for use on other projects.
When asked by the council if he believed someone would be interested in carefully salvaging the lumber, Bradley replied in the affirmative.
“I know we do” he said, “because we’ve already had some interest.”
Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler then stated this type of request for quote would instead be seeking who would be willing to pay them more to salvage the wood in the city’s possession.
Timing is always of the essence, according to Bradley, and having someone salvage the lumber may take even more time than simply demolishing the existing bleachers. However, Bradley also stated the actual work on the project may still be a year out.
He stated by the time they complete all of the necessary paperwork and find an arena designer who will help Urban Renewal get “the biggest bang for their buck,” demolition and construction may not happen until next winter.
Ideally, Tolman stated, they’d go through the process and have everything lined up to start at the end of the summer and have the new grandstands ready to go by the following spring.
In the meantime, Bradley stated he and Carl Anderson with the Fair Board and Council Member Doug Burke have been working to acquire donations for their part of the project funding, as Urban Renewal is only dedicating money for part of the project.
Tolman notified the council to be prepared in the near future for Bradley to approach them regarding naming rights when donations start to come in.
Both Tolman and Bradley hope to get the ball rolling on this project by the first of the year.
