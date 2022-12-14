Rigby Rodeo Board hopes to update grandstands and crow's nest

The Rigby Rodeo Board hopes to update the center grandstand to help minimize water pooling underneath the bleachers.

 EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star

The grandstand at the Rigby Rodeo grounds is set to receive upgrades in the next year or so, according to Brent Tolman with the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency and Mitch Bradley, Rigby Public Works Administrator.

At a City Council meeting on Dec. 1, Urban Renewal was approved to move forward in requesting bids for the project with the help of Bradley and the Rodeo Board.


