Following last year’s cancellation of Stampede Days and the Rodeo Queen Contest, events are beginning to return to Rigby in 2021.
Stephanie Shaffer, Rodeo Queen Contest Director, said that this past year didn’t allow for much queen participation as events were cancelled and COVID-19 restrictions kept people home.
“Queens normally go to functions and represent the rodeo, help with Special Olympics, speak at schools and participate in other events but we didn’t do much of that this past year,” Shaffer said. “We like to get the queens out in the public.”
This year though, the queen contest is moving forward with the date set for June 5.
The deadline for registration to compete for the title of Rigby Stampede Days Royalty is May 29. Contestants can contact Shaffer at 208-390-0128 or go to rigbystampedequeen@gmail.com.
“I think it’ll be fun to see the participation of the new girls coming up that are hoping to compete,” Shaffer said. “Everybody is itching for something to do. I’m hoping we have a good turnout this year.”
With the 2020 contest cancelled, the 2019 queens had an extended reign and will finally be passing on their titles in 2021.
The 2019-2021 Queens are Sr. Queen Tori Grover, Teen Queen Kassidy Shaffer, Princess Kacey Kinghorn, Jr. Princess Briley Spaulding, with Reese Barker and Pyper Barker as Peewee Queens.