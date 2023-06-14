Twelve young girls participated in the 2023 Rodeo Queens competition held on May 27. The results of this competition, however, will be withheld until the annual Rigby Stampede Days coronation ceremony, which will take place prior to the main rodeo event on June 16 at 6:30 p.m.

While no young women competed for the title of Rodeo Queen this year, there were contestants for each of the following categories; Teen Queen, Princess, Junior Princess and Peewee Queen.


