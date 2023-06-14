Twelve young girls participated in the 2023 Rodeo Queens competition held on May 27. The results of this competition, however, will be withheld until the annual Rigby Stampede Days coronation ceremony, which will take place prior to the main rodeo event on June 16 at 6:30 p.m.
While no young women competed for the title of Rodeo Queen this year, there were contestants for each of the following categories; Teen Queen, Princess, Junior Princess and Peewee Queen.
The 2023 contestants were:
Teen QueenEmerson Owens, 14, daughter of Brian and Lisa Owens of Lewisville.
PrincessQuincey Griffeth, 12, daughter of Jared and Laura Griffeth of Rexburg.
Junior PrincessEdie Barnes, 11, daughter of Rod Barnes and Cara Olaveson of Driggs.
Peewee QueenPenelope Smith, 6, daughter of Jacob and Sarah Smith of Rigby; Lemmonee Smith, 2, daughter of Jacob and Sarah Smith of Rigby; Daisy Barnes, 6, daughter of James and Katie Barnes of Idaho Falls; Boston Surerus, 6, daughter of Scott and Hailey Beseris of Idaho Falls; Bexley Likes, 5, daughter of Cody and Danielle Likes of Rigby; Ellie Schwartz, 6, daughter of Lana and Tyson Schwartz of Dubois; Salem Ryder, 5, daughter of Sam Golder of Idaho Falls; Delilah Cotrina, 4, daughter of Edgard and Krystina Cotrina of Rigby; Isabell Beck, 6, daughter of Courtney and Holly Beck of Rigby.
At the May 27 competition, contestants participated in various activities, for which there was also a judging panel. The girls modeled, gave speeches, answered impromptu questions and gave personal interviews. The contestants also performed a horsemanship pattern and a freestyle horsemanship pattern to their choice of music, according to contest coordinator Stephanie Shaffer.
Contestants may choose to participate in the June 17 Stampede Days parade.
The 2023 annual Stampede Days will take place on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. The Diamond H Rodeo company will run the main rodeo event following the coronation on Friday night. A parade will take place on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and will be followed by entertainment and food in the park at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
