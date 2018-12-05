The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a $15,000 claim for the rental of a double drum roller Nov. 26, despite Commissioner Brian Farnsworth’s hesitation to do so.
“I disagreed we should rent because we wanted to buy, however the expense was incurred upon the county, so to avoid putting the county in a legal situation or giving the county a black eye, we will pay Cate Equipment the $15,000 for the piece of equipment we did use from them,” Farnsworth said. “This is totally against my belief that we should pay it. I’m doing it to keep the county out of legal obligations.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock’s vote to approve the claims, including the rental passed.
Commissioner Fred Martinez was not present during the meeting.
Farnsworth indicated during the Nov. 12 meeting that he may not approve the claim because they did not authorize Walrath to rent the piece of equipment, but instead allowed him to demo it.
“I have real heartburn with that,” he said.
During that same meeting, County Clerk Colleen Poole said she wasn’t able to close the 2018 fiscal year budget because of it.
“I can’t close with that sitting there,” she said.
Even if Walrath submitted the claim, Poole said the funds would need to come out of this year’s budget if it’s approved since the deadline to use funds from last year’s budget was Oct. 15
The issue was set to be resolved Nov. 19, but when reached in the meeting Farnsworth said he had more research to do on the matter first.