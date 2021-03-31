Romero arrested for alleged kidnapping and possession of drug paraphernalia

CLARK COUNTY — On March 23, 2021 at approximately 9:29 A.M. Clark County Dispatch received a 911 call from a distraught female claiming she was being held against her will and was in the restroom at a gas station in Dubois Idaho.
According to a press release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the gas station and observed a male later identified as Darryl A. Romero acting strangely in the front area of the gas station. Deputies made contact with a twenty-six-year-old female who was able to describe the male holding her against her will matching the description of Romero, who was in the front of the gas station.
Deputies observed Romero attempting to exit the gas station and detained him, the release states. The female came out and positively identified Romero. Deputies placed him under arrest and transported him to the Clark County Jail. Deputies found a chain allegedly used by Romero to choke the female in his pocket on arrest.
The female had injuries to her neck, face and eye, allegedly caused by Romero. Medical responded and cared for the injuries to the female.
Clark County Deputies served a search warrant on the vehicle the female and Romero had been traveling in. Deputies found several knives in the vehicle matching the description of a knife Romero allegedly threatened to cut the females throat with. Deputies found various items of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle as well.
Deputies had the Family Crisis Center out of Rexburg Idaho respond to act as advocates for the female.
Romero was booked on kidnapping and possession of drug paraphernalia.