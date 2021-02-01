After falling to their rivals 44-29 in Rigby on December 15, Madison fell to Rigby 47-39 on senior night Tuesday.
The Trojans rank second in the state’s coaches poll and held a 16-2 record after Tuesday’s game. Madison lost to a fine team by a small margin.
“Rigby’s just a really good team,” said Madison head coach Traci Peterson. “They’re ranked high in the state. They only have a couple of losses. They have a couple of really good kids and they’re just deep.”
Peterson feels proud of the way her girls played.
“My kids really battled,” Peterson said. “I was happy with the way they battled. We lost (Rigby players) in key spots that really hurt us. Particularly at the beginning of the game and the beginning of the third quarter.”
Madison also celebrated seniors: Blaire Gordon, Tori Gillette, Sidney Parker and McKell Parkinson on their final home game of the regular season.
“This group of kids, they’re special kids,” Peterson said. “All four of them. They’ve been in the program for a long time and I’m proud of them. I’m proud of the things that they’ve done and I just want them to continue to be the kinds of kids that they are and go get some wins.”
RIGBY 47, MADISON 39
Rigby: 17 6 16 8—47
Madison: 11 8 10 10—39
Rigby: Naomi Nunez 2, Tyler Jones 15, Camryn Williams 3, Kambree Barber 1, Hadley Good 3, Brooke Donnelly 13, Anastasia Kennedy 2, Brooklyn Youngstrom 8
Whitney Mackenzie 3, Tori Gillette 8, Charlie Cook 3, Grace Dow 6, Sidney Parker 13, McKell Parkinson 6
SNAKE RIVER 37, SOUTH FREMONT 28
Snake River: 14 6 9 11—37
South Fremont: 5 8 2 13—37
Snake River: Adia Goff 5, Josee Steadman 11, Reagan VanOrden 10, Caselle Howell 4, Jackie Steadman 5, Abby Gilbert 2, Rylie Edlefsen 2
South Fremont: Maddie Baler 2, Josee Angell 7, Kinley Geisler 6, Berklee Yancey 4, Rylie Neville 6, Addi Hill 3
Boys
SOUTH FREMONT 71, WEST JEFFERSON 61
South Fremont: 15 13 19 24—71
West Jefferson: 12 19 7 23—61
South Fremont: Kaimen Peebles 17, Tag Bair 15, Mason Siddoway 12, Bridger Poulsen 11, Bridger Erickson 8, Dallin Orme 6, Ethan Webster 2
By Koster Kennard