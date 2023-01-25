After hearing Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer’s request for permission to purchase 12 identical rifles for the Rigby Police Department, the Rigby City Council asked to table the decision in favor of receiving more complete bids from the weapon retailers.
According to Fullmer, at least three or four of the nine certified and patrolling officers in the department do not have a patrol rifle in their vehicles. This, he said, is because they do not have the means to purchase their own rifles.
In the history of the department, the city would purchase the weapons and the officers would buy the weapons back from the city through monthly payments.
With officers using their own opens, there were liability issues, Fullmer stated. Weapons were not all the same, and there were differences which could cause major problems for officers.
“Hopefully these are weapons we don’t ever have to use,” Fullmer said. “But we need them.”
In the case an officer would ever have to use the weapons, there could also be the possibility of an officer having to use a weapon that is not his own. As these weapons were all different, or had different modifications, officers would have to work around different sight scopes, or find where the safety is on the particular weapon.
In any case, officers shouldn’t be using their personal firearms while on duty, according to Fullmer. He stated the Rigby Police Department hadn’t supplied the rifles to their officers.
With this purchase, however, the city would purchase the rifles and each officer would be issued one. The city would retain ownership of that rifle, and all of them would be the same.
Fullmer mentioned at the Jan. 5 meeting that all of the bids included assembly of the weapons and training for the department on all of the aspects of them.
Out of the four bids requests Fullmer sent out, the lowest was from Guns N Gear in Idaho Falls, for approximately $27,000 for 12 patrol rifles. City Clerk Dave Swager, according to Fullmer, stated the amount was within the budget.
The council’s hesitancy, however, came in the difference between two bids, Guns N Gear’s lower bid versus Javelin Arm’s higher bid.
According to Council Chairwoman Becky Harrison, the bid from Guns N Gear did not have all of the items listed in Javelin’s bid, which are items the department wants for their weapons.
“If we approve him for this amount right now,” Harrison started, “and it turns out to be different, does he need to come back?”
Harrison further explained she was in favor of Javelin’s bid, which was $1,300 higher than the Guns N Gear bid, but also had all of the items the department was looking for.
In order to avoid a situation where Fullmer would have to return to the council for a second approval following the receipt of a higher bid than the amount initially approved, the council asked to table to decision.
In the meantime, Fullmer stated he would work with Guns N Gear to obtain another bid, clearly detailing each item included and to also included all of the items asked for, as Javelin Arms did in their bid.
“The police department should supply it’s officers with the tools they need to do their job,” Fullmer said.
