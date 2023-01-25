After hearing Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer’s request for permission to purchase 12 identical rifles for the Rigby Police Department, the Rigby City Council asked to table the decision in favor of receiving more complete bids from the weapon retailers.

According to Fullmer, at least three or four of the nine certified and patrolling officers in the department do not have a patrol rifle in their vehicles. This, he said, is because they do not have the means to purchase their own rifles.


