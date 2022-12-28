The Rigby Police station, which was once a Rec center, was not built to be a police station, a fact Chief Allen Fullmer has started trying to rectify with certain improvements since he was sworn into office, he stated on Dec. 15.

“I noticed things in the department needed to be improved,” he told the Rigby City Council, “like cameras not working and door locks.”


