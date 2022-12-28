The Rigby Police station, which was once a Rec center, was not built to be a police station, a fact Chief Allen Fullmer has started trying to rectify with certain improvements since he was sworn into office, he stated on Dec. 15.
“I noticed things in the department needed to be improved,” he told the Rigby City Council, “like cameras not working and door locks.”
On Nov. 3, Fullmer informed the council he would work with Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires on obtaining funds from the Homeland Security grants to help him purchase new security cameras to replace the stations cameras which hadn’t been in working order, and for electronic door locks.
The Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners approved for Squires to allocate $12,797 to the Rigby police for that project, leaving the police department to spend just $1,500 out-of-pocket.
As of Dec. 15, Fullmer informed the council some of the parts for the new cameras have been installed, beginning the process of completely replacing the old cameras.
With that project underway, Fullmer mentioned another project he hoped to begin sometime soon.
About a month ago, he reported to the council, a masked and handkerchiefed individual entered the station and began filming the interior of the lobby.
While recording isn’t necessarily against the law, Fullmer stated the situation was unsettling, prompting him to look into further securing the front entrance of the station.
What he would like to do, he said, is box in one of the windows and reduce the size of the other to about 3 feet by 3 feet, and replace the glass with windows like what the county dispatch office has. He stated he would also like to add ballistic fiber board on the wall and redo the sheet rock. At the same time, he’d look into replacing the front door.
“I like being personable when somebody walks in, and we have an open window,” he explained. “But in today’s day and age, we need more security in that front entrance.”
Fullmer stated he had already spoken to the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency about possibly assisting him with the project through funding. URA let him know there may be money available to help with the costs of what he wants to do. However, they also asked him to gather prices.
At this point in time, Fullmer stated he has reached out but has also struggled to speak to contractors who are willing to get back with him or who show interest in the project. He stated he will continue to reach out.
Members of the council agreed additional security measures in the building were necessary, as the building was not originally built to be a police station.
“I didn’t want to put another project on the plate, but I see the urgency of doing it,” he told the council.
