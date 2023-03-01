Police Chief Allen Fullmer presented the Rigby Police Department’s monthly activity report for the month of January to the Rigby City Council on Feb. 16. He also shared RPD has been invited to participate in Shield616 Border-to-Border fundraiser.
In January, RPD had nine arrests, issued 35 infraction citations, performed 278 traffic stops, and received a total of 210 calls of service.
Councilwoman Aliza King asked Fullmer if officers were ensuring animals in the city were licensed when called out on service for an animal bite. Fullmer explained there was only one animal bite reported last month, but that he would take steps to ensure officers checked licensing on dogs.
At the same meeting, Fullmer shared the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has invited RPD to participate in this year’s Shield616 Border to Border event, which helps raise money for equipment for local law enforcement agencies.
According to Fullmer, Bonneville County has participated for the last couple of years. This year, Jefferson County has decided to participate and has invited RPD.
“The Sheriff and I have signed a letter inviting donors to come to a luncheon,” Fullmer said, for donors or interested individuals to learn more about the Shield616 program.
Fullmer stated at the meeting the task of the department is to attempt to raise funds through business donations and individual donors in this tax-exempt program. At least one officer from the department will join in a bicycle trek from border to border across the state of Idaho in four days.
RPD would participate in this event to try to raise money to purchase tactical vests for the officers in the department and Sheriff’s deputies. Where each vest costs over $2,000, to supply every RPD officer, they have been tasked with raising about $25,000. Between the two agencies, he said, their goal is $85,000.
At this point, Fullmer said, he has one officer who has expressed interest doing the bicycle border-to-border event.
Previously, officers have taken routes from Oregon to Wyoming and from Nevada to Montana. The route has not been determined yet for this year, according to Fullmer, but he believes it will be set by the time they have their informational luncheon on March 10.
Fullmer also asked the council for support in the City of Rigby’s Easter Egg hunt.
“In the years past, Rigby Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office basically have sponsored and done an Easter egg hunt for the city of Rigby,” Fullmer said.
He stated he had recently conversed with Sheriff Steve Anderson, and determined RPD would once again help the Sheriff’s Office plan and sponsor the hunt. As the planning entities for the event, Fullmer said they are currently looking for local sponsors to help pay for the event, and not incur costs for the city.
“I think it’s wonderful, every year, to contribute,” said King. “Especially where it is our city park.”
Mayor Richard Datwyler asked if the county would be helping with expenses as he believed the majority of kids participating in the hunt were county residents as opposed to city. Council Chairwoman Becky Harrison, however, disagreed, stating there were a large amount of Harwood Elementary students at the event in past years. King agreed with Harrison, stating there was a good mix of county and city participants.
Harrison mentioned the city should be happy to help sponsor some of the prizes for the hunt this year, however, they would need more information before proceeding with an action item.
