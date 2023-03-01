Police Chief Allen Fullmer presented the Rigby Police Department’s monthly activity report for the month of January to the Rigby City Council on Feb. 16. He also shared RPD has been invited to participate in Shield616 Border-to-Border fundraiser.

In January, RPD had nine arrests, issued 35 infraction citations, performed 278 traffic stops, and received a total of 210 calls of service.


