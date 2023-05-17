The Rigby Police Department has been approved to proceed with the expansion of the evidence room, which will include new Pass-Thru (PT) lockers. The funding will come partially from Drug Forfeiture Funds and from the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency.
Police Chief Allen Fullmer approached the Rigby City Council on May 4 with bids and information on the evidence room expansion project, which was brought to the council’s attention following an incident with water damage in that room.
“[We] had very little walking room in the evidence room,” Fullmer explained. “This would be an opportune time to do this before moving everything back in.”
This project also includes the addition of a PT Locker system which Fullmer stated would cost $5,000 alone. The bid detailed a locker system which is 36 inches wide and 82 inches tall which would allow RPD to securely store evidence for the long-term.
Fullmer stated he had communicated with the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency about financially aiding the project. Urban Renewal, after conferring with their legal counsel, decided the police evidence room was within their purview to grant assistance.
In the meantime, Fullmer and City Attorney Sam Angell submitted a petition for Judicial Review to legally use drug forfeiture funds to pay for half of the project. These funds, Fullmer explained to the council, are garnered through property which has been sold, from drug arrests and drug seizures. RPD, he said, has about $11,000 of these funds available to them.
Most cities and counties, Angell further explained, likely would not have sought judicial review to use the forfeiture funds allotted to them. However, he said, he likes to practice caution and ensure the city receive the proper permissions to use money.
Fullmer stated, after receiving an inquiry from Mayor Richard Datwyler about the possibility of the insurance covering part of the expansion, that the insurance covered the property which was affected by the water damage. The expansion would be taking place on the side of the room which was not affected.
“This would be so beneficial in supporting our growing police department,” stated councilwoman Aliza King before the council moved to approve the bids on the project.
At the same meeting, the council moved to table a decision regarding the purchase of video camera systems for four RPD patrol vehicles.
According to Fullmer, four patrol vehicles are currently without video camera systems and he would like to use the $12,000 law enforcement funds provided through Jefferson County to purchase new cameras.
Of the two bids presented to the council, the lowest bid from PatrolWitness came out to a total of $19,834. This total includes installation and software set up and training.
As the cost on lowest bid came in at $7,000 over the available $12,000, Fullmer suggested he could at least purchase three cameras and then pay the installation and training at a later date.
Concerned over the remaining cost, the council conferred with City Clerk Dave Swager over where the rest of the funds could be taken from. Swager stated he would have to look at the budget and general fund before giving a definite answer.
The council then chose to table the decision on the camera purchase until they could be ascertain where the installation and training funds would come from.
