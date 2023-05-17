The Rigby Police Department has been approved to proceed with the expansion of the evidence room, which will include new Pass-Thru (PT) lockers. The funding will come partially from Drug Forfeiture Funds and from the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency.

Police Chief Allen Fullmer approached the Rigby City Council on May 4 with bids and information on the evidence room expansion project, which was brought to the council’s attention following an incident with water damage in that room.


