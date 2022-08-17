The Rigby City Council awarded a bid to Record Steel Construction Inc. (RSCI) in the amount of $20,608,000 for the Waste Water Treatment Plant construction project.
RSCI, according to Marvin Fielding with Keller Associates at the August 4 Rigby City Council Meeting, sent in a base bid of $20,758,000, however, the bid illustrated a $150,000 adjustment after switching to a less expensive piping choice.
“I wanted to note that the bids that are represented here reflect the lowest cost pipe alternative. There were three pipe alternatives, basically,” Fielding said.
The bid also came with a separate amount for landscaping, according to Fielding. The landscaping cost came in at $106,000 which includes a full sprinkler system and three inches of top soil for the whole landscape area.
Fielding stated the landscaping bid could be awarded separately and at a different time as RSCI indicated they would be open to discussing that option two years down the road when the project is ready for landscaping.
The total cost of the project does not yet include the canal bypass nor the headwork required. According to Fielding, the canal bypass part of the projected cannot be designed until the water is out of the canal in the fall, but it is estimated to cost another $500,000.
As reported in the July 27 issue of The Jefferson Star, the Greater Feeder Canal Company formally requested the city work with them to resolve an issue regarding the shared canal. According to the canal company at the time, the city hadn’t cut their flow in the canal for over ten years, which made it difficult for the company to perform necessary repairs on a mile of bank.
Scott Humphries, Plant Operator, stated he conferred with the DEQ to come up with a way to create a bypass. The resulting solution was to install a line which would allow the half mile of canal to dry enough for the repairs to take place. Fielding stated topographical efforts for the design of this mechanism would likely not be possible until November.
“If the council were to do the bypass and the headwork,” Fielding said on August 4, “the city would need $3 million in loan.”
According to Councilwoman Aliza King, it would be conceivable to do the headwork on the plant five to seven years down the road. She stated if they were to wait on the headwork, it would be possible to apply for a grant later on, or use new revenue to help pay for it.
The council decided headwork and landscaping would not need to be decided that night and approved the RSCI bid for $20,608,000.
Previously, DEQ awarded the city with $23 million. On top of that , Rigby had already been granted $500,000 in a community block grant and $650,000 from the U.S. Army Core of Engineers, Fielding reminded the council.
Altogether, the city has received $24,150,000. To date, Rigby has used $3.4 million, Fielding said, which will be reimbursed to them. He stated the city still has approximately $21 million left for the contractor.
As reported by Samantha Vanderwalker in the Feb. 16 issue of The Jefferson Star, the Wastewater treatment facility is undergoing updates to meet the 2040 ammonia standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. At the time, Fielding stated the city should be ready to award the project bid by early August. This estimation has been met.
Now that the construction bid has been awarded, the deadline for the construction work was previously slated for July 1, 2024 and fully EPA compliant by October 1, 2024, Fielding said at the time.