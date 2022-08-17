The Rigby City Council awarded a bid to Record Steel Construction Inc. (RSCI) in the amount of $20,608,000 for the Waste Water Treatment Plant construction project.

RSCI, according to Marvin Fielding with Keller Associates at the August 4 Rigby City Council Meeting, sent in a base bid of $20,758,000, however, the bid illustrated a $150,000 adjustment after switching to a less expensive piping choice.

