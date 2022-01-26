Mason Rutledge, a born and raise resident of Rigby, is currently preparing for another season of professional snowmobiling competitions.
Rutledge, a 2012 Rigby High School graduate, started his snowmobiling journey by simply participating in his family's chosen sport.
"For as long as I can remember, we were riding snowmobiles as a family," Rutledge said. "As I got older, I wanted to do it more and more. I kind of had some natural ability for it and through my high school years, I just knew some connections with some companies and saw an opportunity to work with them."
Following his graduation from RHS, Rutledge served a two year mission before returning to Rigby and marrying another Rigby native, Olivia. Together they welcomed their now 19-month-old, Rozlyn.
"Olivia rides a little bit but it's definitely pretty family oriented, the race circuit is," Rutledge said. "They come to every race and participate a lot with meal prep and training. Olivia takes care of booking hotels, travel arrangements. It's a family team thing, that's for sure."
Following his return from his mission, Rutledge says he developed his connections into work relationships, doing marketing with several companies that now support his racing and backcountry riding. His sponsors include Ski-doo, Frank May Ski-doo, Klim, XPS Lubricants and Deviant Inc.
From growing up doing backcountry riding all through high school, Rutledge transitioned to snocross racing for a couple years, and has now competed professionally for the last four years in RMSHA hill climb circuit racing.
Rutledge's first race this year will take place the first weekend of February in Geneva, ID.
"It's been a lot of preparation and practice, building sleds – it's quite a bit of work," Rutledge said. "I'm riding and practicing as much as possible, getting into shape, and getting sleds ready."
For Rutledge, taking his passion into a career has been "neat" and he enjoys being able to do a sport he loves while making money as well.
"It's been a lot of work and sacrifices of time and energy," Rutledge said.
His favorite part of being a professional snowmobiler, Rutledge said, would be the adrenaline and rush that comes with racing, and the feeling of the competitive drive. He continued, stating that it's exciting to work with companies doing product development that other consumers will get to use a few years down the road.
"And then just the excitement of racing and seeing how you stack up against other racers and riders," he said.
Although it's Rutledge's passion and profession, it takes practice to balance all aspects of personal life, racing and play time.
"I think the most challenging thing is just balancing still between the training to family time, and then to kind of play with backcountry riding and going out with friends," Rutledge explained. "I'm trying to balance all that by putting in the work and also not getting overwhelmed or taking the fun out of it. It's challenging to walk that line a little bit."
Despite the challenges of fighting burnout and making time for other aspects of his life, Rutledge said snowmobiling gives his a sense of freedom, which is his favorite part of the sport.
"Being up in the mountains and taking in the beauty of the area we live in, you can go wherever you want and just feel that freedom, it takes your mind off of everything else that's going on in the world," he said. "It can be an escape from reality at times."
Rutledge said that a piece of advice he would give to others wanting to pursue their passions as a career would be to not be afraid and to take the chance.
"Understand that to turn a passion into a career takes a lot of work and sacrifice," Rutledge said. "It does take a little bit of the joy out of it with the burnout but be sure to set good, attainable goals."