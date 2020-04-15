Justin Anderson explained to Menan City Council members his purchase of the warehouse located at the corner of 3500 E and Menan Lorenzo Hwy. with the hopes of creating a recreational vehicle sewer dump.
Anderson asked why the price for a RV dump was so high within the city, $200 a month.
According to Mayor Tad Haight, Anderson presented numbers at the meeting that indicated that the RV dump wouldn’t be using as much water as a property labeled as a “user equivalent one.” RV dumps are labeled as a “user equivalent two.”
The user equivalent number indicates how much a property should pay based on their water usage. A regular family home is labeled with a user equivalent of one.
“Basically, the more water you use, the more money you pay,” Haight said.
According to the city council minutes from March 12, it was decided to make a suggestion to Planning and Zoning to lower the area to an equivalent of one as opposed to a user equivalent of two.
At the city council meeting, Tim Hale stated he liked the location of the proposed sewer dump.
Haight stated that the city plans on holding a public meeting on the RV sewer dump to hear feedback from residents on the project, with Anderson originally hoping to have the project completed in time for summer.
Haight is unsure if this end date has remained the same due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.