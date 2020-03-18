At 7:09 a.m. March 18, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck three miles from Magna, UT.
The area is currently experiencing aftershocks ranging from magnitudes of 2.8 to 4.4.
Utah city authority has issued a local area emergency for Salt Lake County from 8:27 a.m. to 12:27 p.m. The civil authority announcement states that operations at the Salt Lake City Airport are halted until further evaluation.
In a video posted by KSL 5 TV on Twitter shows water flowing from the ceilings in the airport.
The U.S Geological Survey reported an estimate of 2.8 million people in the state felt the earthquake.