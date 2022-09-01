According to an update released by the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center on August 31, a 16 acre fire started a quarter mile from Sawtell Peak in the Ashton and Island Park Ranger District.
The fire was discovered around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and on September 1 was still considered zero percent contained and increased to nearly 30 acres.
The EIIFC was able to determine by Thursday morning the cause of the fire was lightening.
They reported two fire crews from the Great Basin region were working to control the fire, utilizing two helicopters, two air tankers, three fire engines and an Air Attack. By Thursday morning, two scoopers were also on scene.
"Firefighters were able to make good progress on slowing the rate of spread during initial attack yesterday," the EIIFC's Thursday morning statement said. "Aviation resources including Helicopters, Air Tankers and Scoopers were heavily utilized. The proximity of Henry's Lake a water source for aircraft allowed for quick turnaround and an increased frequency of trips."
The fire burned mostly in timber on mid-slope terrain, the statements said, and while it was still uncontained, crews were able to slow the rate of spread. According to the EIIFC, no evacuations have yet been ordered and the only structures threatened at this time are communication sites.
Two additional aircraft have been requested to aid in the efforts against the fire, said Jon Carnill, Fire Prevention Technician with the EIIFC.