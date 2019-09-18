The scale at Circular Butte Landfill could soon be out of commission if repairs are not completed, landfill manager Brandy Ward said.
Ward said during a recent check, the Bureau of Weights and Measures found the scale had become out of compliance, meaning it would need to be recalibrated. However, during that calibration, Ward said other issues were discovered.
“They found concrete footings and stuff underneath broken,” she said. “The mechanisms under there are rusted to the point where they’re going to start failing.”
Ward said the scale has been in place for 23 years without needing major repairs. She said Gary Covert, owner of JC Sales and Service Scales — the company that originally installed the scale — said the scale would last another 20 or 30 years after repairs were made.
According to an email Covert sent to Ward, a number of parts should be replaced, including the concrete deck and deck steel, a broken footing and the main lever stands; scale components would also need to be reinstalled. Altogether, Covert estimated the repairs would cost about $24,000 altogether. Covert also recommended in the email that sand blast and paint be used on the scale parts to stop rust. Ward said additional damage could be found upon further inspection, bringing the cost up.
However, without the repairs, Ward said the scale could eventually become a hazard.
“He (Covert) said if we don’t do it, eventually the deck of the scale will fall in the hole, and we don’t want that to happen if there’s a truck parked on it or something like that,” Ward said.
Commissioner Scott Hancock asked how garbage was being weighed with the scale out of order. Ward said currently, the scale is still functional and has been calibrated and certified for the year. She said it would be down for about a month during repairs, at which time she said temporary scales borrowed from Fremont County would be used to weigh the waste.
The timeline for when repairs will take place was uncertain as of Sept. 9. Ward said winter would not be an ideal time for repairs, since employees would need to use the temporary scales outside. She said additionally, she did not know Covert’s availability.
Hancock asked Ward to come back with more information, including Covert’s hourly wage in case cost estimates were off. Ward agreed.